Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Metabolomics Market by Product (GC,UPLC, CE, Surface based Mass Analysis), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Functional Genomics), Indication (Cardiology, Oncology, Inborn Errors), End User (Academic Institute, CROs) – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2020 and 2025.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for personalized medicine and increasing use of metabolomics in toxicology testing are driving the growth of the global metabolomics industry.



Separation tools accounted for the largest share in the metabolomics market in 2019.



Based on the product & service, the market is categorized into metabolomics instruments and bioinformatics tools and services. The metabolomics instruments segment is further categorized into separation tools and detection tools. Separation tools is sub segmented into gas chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis. Similarly, detection tools are categorized into nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, mass spectrometry (MS), and surface-based mass analysis. The separation tools segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The widespread use of separation tools in research activities, increase in funds for research projects, development of innovative technologies in these tools, and their extensive application in the drug discovery process are fueling the growth of this segment.



Cancer accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019



Based on indication, the metabolomics market has been segmented into into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications. The cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020, with the highest growth rate as well. This can primarily be attributed to the growing use of metabolomics in cancer research and increasing number of cancer patients.



Academic and research institutes accounted for the largest share the metabolomics market in 2019



Based on end user, the market has been segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users. The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The increasing number of research activities in the field of metabolomics and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct metabolomics research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment.



Biomarker Discovery accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market



Based on application, the market has been segmented into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and other applications. Biomarker discovery accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The growing implications of metabolic biomarkers to access the pathophysiological health status of patients are expected to drive market growth.



Based on the region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics technologies market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.



The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US), Metabolon, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Scion Instruments (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), GL Sciences (Japan), SRI Instruments (US), Kore Technology Ltd. (UK), and JASCO, Inc. (US) among others.