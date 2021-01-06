Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Human Microbiome Market by Product (Prebiotic, Probiotic, Food, Medical Food, Drug), Application (Therapeutic), Disease (Infectious, Metabolic/Endocrine, Cancer, Blood, Neurological), Research Technology (Proteomics, Metabolomics) - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?



The global human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,731 million in 2027 from USD 942 million in 2024, at CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.



Growth Driver in Depth:



# Increased Focus on Human Microbiome Therapy Development

# Human Microbiome as A Validated Target for Drug Development

# Human Microbiome for Early Disease Detection and Diagnosis



Recent Developments:



- In 2019, Seres collaborated with AstraZeneca to get a better understanding of the microbiome in augmenting the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy, including potential synergy with AstraZeneca compounds.



- In 2018, Enterome entered into a co-development and co-promotion agreement with Takeda for its investigational drug candidate EB8018. This drug is used in patients with Crohn's disease and has the potential to expand its use to other gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and liver diseases.



-In 2016, 4D Pharma acquired the production assets of Instituto Biomar to expand its clinical and production capabilities of live biotherapeutics.



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=37621904



Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



The major companies in the human microbiome market include Enterome Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US), and 4D Pharma (UK).



Enterome Bioscience (France) was one of the major players operating in the market in 2018. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat microbiome-associated diseases with a focus on IBDs, Crohn's, and cancer (glioblastoma, colon, pancreatic, lung, and breast) indications. In 2018, the company raised USD 38.5 million (EUR 32 million) in a Series D financing, which will be used for clinical trials of Enterome's lead development programs, namely, Phase 2 study of the company's oral FimH blocker EB8018 for the treatment of Crohn's disease and Phase 1b study of EO2315, a novel immuno-oncology candidate, in patients with aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma multiforme). Moreover, the company received a loan facility of USD 44.3 million (EUR 40 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the acceleration of its pipeline and technology development. Such financing will help the company to conduct research on its microbiome-based products.



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



On the basis of region, the global human microbiome market is segmented into four major geographies— North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome market in 2022. The large share of this regional segment is mainly due to the high research activity in this region.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37621904



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, foods, medical foods, diagnostic tests, and drugs. The probiotics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the human microbiome market in 2022. The increasing awareness of probiotics for the prevention and treatment of various lifestyle & chronic diseases and health benefits of probiotics over conventional medicines, such as antibiotics are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Based on application, is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The therapeutics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. This is due to the need for the development of reliable, precise, and quicker treatment of chronic lifestyle diseases and various other disorders