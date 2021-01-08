Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (LAL, Chromogenic, Turbidimetric, Gel Clot, In Vitro, Rabbit), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device), Region – Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?



The Global Pyrogen Testing Market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7%.



Growth Boosting Factors:



# Rising incidence of infectious diseases and increasing frequency of pandemics

# Increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

# Growing focus on personalized medicine

# Growing awareness about food safety

# High prevalence of chronic diseases



Market Growth Opportunity: Emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities



Countries across the APAC are highly lucrative markets for the life sciences industry. For instance, India has been taking significant initiatives, including encouraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) in biopharmaceutical R&D projects, to establish itself as the world's leading major biopharmaceutical innovation hub. South Korea is also taking initiatives to become a global biotech hub with a focus on biosimilars, vaccine production, and stem cell therapies. The growing demand for remedial treatments for life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, highlights the need for drug R&D and thereby the demand for pyrogen testing kits for effective quality testing and control.



Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



The major players operating in Pyrogen Testing Market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), bioMérieux SA (France), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), WuXi AppTec (China), Hycult Biotech (Netherlands), Ellab A/S (Denmark), Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US).



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market. The North American LAL and pyrogen testing market's growth can be attributed to the high spending on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines, a growing number of drug approvals, and rising consumer awareness about product safety.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Based on product & service, is segmented into assays, kits, and reagents; instruments; and services. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market in 2019. The frequent requirement of assays, kits, and reagents in large numbers compared to instruments and the rising preference for kit-based testing are the major factors driving this segments growth.



Based on end-users, is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2019, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market. High inclination towards outsourcing preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services, a large number of ongoing drug discovery activities, and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally are the major factors driving this segments growth.