According to the new market research report "European Mammography Workstations Market by Modality (Multimodal, Standalone), Application (Diagnosis, Advanced Imaging, Clinical Review), End User (Hospital, Breast Care Centers, Academia), Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain) – Forecast to 2024" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?



The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million by 2024 from USD 10 million in 2018



Growth Boosting Factors:



# Increasing Burden of Breast Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population

# Increased Market Availability of Multimodality Diagnostic Platforms

# Increasing Patient Awareness About the Clinical Benefits Associated With the Early Disease Diagnosis

# Integration of Ai and Cloud-Based Technologies in Medical Imaging Workflows



Recent Developments in Mammography Workstations Market:



– In February 2019, Fujifilm (Japan) launched ASPIRE Bellus II.



– In January 2018, Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium) signed a contract with the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (UK) in order to implement enterprise imaging for radiology platform.



– In May 2017, Siemens AG (Germany) and Fraunhofer MEVIS (Germany) entered into a partnership for developing artificial intelligence software systems to facilitate diagnosis and therapy decisions in order to support physicians to define the best possible treatment approach.



Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



General Electric (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market. Other prominent players in this market include Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy).



Hologic (US);



Hologic has its prime focus on female health along with its extensive research and development. Having a strong sales and distribution network in the European region, the company holds a strong market position for women's health. The company also formed a strategic partnership with Philips, which allowed both companies to expand their product portfolios by providing integrated suites of diagnostic imaging modalities, advanced informatics, and services. Such strategies have enhanced Hologic's market presence, and the company is expected to be one of the top players in the Medical Imaging Workstations market during the forecast period.



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



The research report covers the European mammography workstations market across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE. Germany accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



On the basis of applications, the European mammography workstations industry is segmented into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. The diagnostic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics; the market shift from single-modality workstations to multimodality diagnostic imaging; greater integration of key Diagnostic Imaging modalities with PACS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud-based platforms across mature countries; and the large end-user base for mammography in Europe coupled with their ongoing integration with imaging workstations across key countries.



On the basis of end users, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers; breast care centers; and researchers & academia. The hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the ongoing technological advancements in the field of diagnostic data visualization & analysis, rising number of breast screening programs and the implementation of comprehensive breast screening guidelines across European countries, growing awareness about the clinical benefits offered by multimodality workstations, and the growing trend of Workflow Automation among healthcare providers.