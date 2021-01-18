Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Fractional Flow Reserve Market by Technology (Invasive Monitoring, Non-invasive Monitoring), Invasive Monitoring Product (Pressure Guidewires, FFR Measurement Systems), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?



The Fractional Flow Reserve Market is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.



Growth Boosting Factors:



– Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of CVD

– Cost Benefit and Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

– Growth Potential in Emerging Economies



Fractional flow reserve is a measurement for the evaluation of the functional significance of stenosis in the epicardial coronary artery. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is calculated by using the distal coronary pressure of the stenosis divided by the aortic pressure during maximal hyperemia. FFR is considered as a gold standard to assess whether particular stenosis is responsible for inducible ischemia.



Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



The key players in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



North America dominated the fractional flow reserve market in 2018. The large share of the North American FFR Market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring technologies. In 2018, the invasive monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the fractional flow reserve market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the strong recommendation for FFR usage in coronary angiography.



On the basis of product, the invasive monitoring market is segmented into pressure guidewires and FFR monitoring systems. The pressure guidewires segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growth in the number of PCI procedures (as a result of the rising prevalence of CVD), strong recommendation for the use of guided revascularization by measuring FFR in specific clinical scenarios, and the single-use nature of pressure guidewires, which ensures repeat purchases.



Based on application, is segmented into single-vessel diseases and multi-vessel diseases. In 2018, the single-vessel disease segment accounted for the larger share of the fractional flow reserve market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of single-vessel coronary artery disease