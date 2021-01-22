Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Cardiac Mapping Market by Product (Contact Mapping Systems (Electroanatomical Mapping, Basket Catheter Mapping), Non-contact Mapping Systems), Indication (Atrial Fibrillation, Atrial Flutter, AVNRT), Region – Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?



The Global Cardiac Mapping Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2019 to USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



Cardiac mapping is used widely for the identification, characterization, and localization of an arrhythmia. The cardiac mapping systems indication market is segmented into atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), other arrhythmias. The atrial fibrillation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidences of AF throughout the globe.



By product, the cardiac mapping market is segmented into contact cardiac mapping (electroanatomical mapping, basket catheter mapping, traditional endocardial mapping) and non-contact cardiac mapping. The contact cardiac mapping segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Advantages offered by contact cardiac mapping, such as detection of the precise locations of mapping and ablation catheters in a three-dimensional environment, also with multi-electrode basket catheter, recording just a few beats might be enough to uncover the arrhythmia circuit; these factors are increasing its adoption.



Recent Developments:



– In 2019, Acutuc medical partnered with Peerbridge Health, US. Under the partnership, Peerbridge Health offered its advanced ambulatory ECG—Peerbridge Cor that has been cleared to detect up to 26 different arrhythmias to be used with the AcQMap System.



– In 2018, Royal Philips acquired EPD Solutions, Israel, an innovator in image-guided procedures for cardiac arrhythmias.



Growth Driver in Depth:



– Growing Investments, Funds, and Grants

– Increasing Incidence of Target Diseases

– Growth in the Geriatric Population

– Technological Advancements



North America is expected to dominate the global cardiac mapping industry in 2019, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the large population, increasing geriatric population, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, and growing demand for advanced technologies.



The major players operating in the cardiac mapping market include Biosense Webster (US), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US). The other players in this market include Medtronic (Ireland), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), EP Solutions SA (Switzerland), Acutus Medical (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) (Netherlands), Lepu Medical (China), BIOTRONIK (Germany), AngioDynamics (US), BioSig Technologies (US), APN Health (US), CoreMap (US), Kardium (Canada), Catheter Precision (US), and Epmap-System (Germany).