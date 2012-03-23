4PSA Showcases VoipNow at WHD.Global 2012

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- 4PSA, a leading edge Unified Communications software technology company, has announced its participation at the largest event of the hosting and Internet industry, WHD.Global 2012, taking place at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, between 20 and 23 March.



During WHD.Global 2012, 4PSA will showcase VoipNow Platform, the award-winning Unified Communications software for service providers and businesses, as well as the recent integration of VoipNow with Parallels Automation. "By integrating these solutions, we're enabling service providers to easily deliver Unified Communications with business grade PBX functionality", said Bogdan Carstoiu, 4PSA's CEO. "As VoipNow's powerful charging engine has been integrated with Parallels Automation billing, providers can create flexible service plans for their resellers and end-users," added Mr. Carstoiu. More details about VoipNow's integration with Parallels Automation are available at www.4psa.com/poa/.



On March 22nd at 12:05pm, 4PSA's CEO will hold an insightful presentation on social media and its impact on the way people and organizations communicate today. The presentation entitled "Social Cannibalization of Communication Channels" will discuss strategies that service providers must adopt to monetize on the increasing demand for social communications. 4PSA team will be available at the company's booth to answer questions and help visitors gain a deeper understanding of Unified Communications.



4PSA's Unified Communications Platform, VoipNow offers a large number of features and benefits for service providers and businesses alike, including an advanced provisioning system, integration with many cloud services, voice, video, instant messaging, faxing, presence, business and operations automation. VoipNow's scaling capabilities, high-performance and ability to address real-market needs have earned the product major awards from the industry, including INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine's 2011 Product of the Year Award and the Unified Communications Magazine's 2010 Product of the Year Award.



About 4PSA

4PSA® is a leading innovative software development company, specialized in applications that run on computer clouds. The company provides, under the 4PSA® brand, solutions that help people communicate better.



The 4PSA flagship solution is VoipNow® Platform, a suite of software applications designed to accelerate Unified Communications adoption by businesses and end-users. The products are built for the cloud and provide unrivaled performance, comprehensive feature set, massive scalability, and the ultimate in automation. With the Green Commitment program, the company optimizes the use of power resources and helps organizations reduce carbon emissions.



4PSA is ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management certified by TÜV CERT.



For more info, please visit http://www.4PSA.com, follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/4PSA, like us on Facebook at http://www.fb.com/4PSAcom or join our LinkedIn group at http://www.4PSA.com/linkedin.