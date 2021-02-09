Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities and Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine), End User- Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare Education Solutions Market is expected to reach 125.2 billion by 2025 from USD 83.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



The Growth in this market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rapid growth in the online education and e-learning sector, and the presence of stringent regulatory mandates related to CME programs. However, lack of face to face interaction and unreliable infrastructure cause a barrier to market growth.



The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the course of education, forcing educational institutes to conduct classes online. Working professionals also had to abruptly shift to working from home. A number of events, workshops, and conferences were postponed or canceled. As a result, the adoption of electronic education (E-education) platforms such as digital conferences, webinars, medical blogs, and social media increased. According to studies, online learning services providers are expected to experience a surge in the number of new enrolments, and this trend is expected to continue till the end of 2021.



Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario.



On the basis of provider, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2019, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of 92.9% of the healthcare education solutions market. The shortage of healthcare workers required to deliver quality healthcare services is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.



E Learning solutions have established the highest CAGR in the delivery mode segment of the healthcare education solution market.



Based on delivery mode, the healthcare education solutions market is segmented into classroom-based courses and eLearning solutions. In 2019, the classroom-based courses segment accounted for the largest share of 88.2% of the healthcare education market. However, the eLearning solutions segment is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of eLearning solutions, such as ease of use, convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.



The global healthcare education solutions market has been categorized on the basis of four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 39.7%. However, the North American market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the initiatives taken by industry players and regional governments towards increasing the number of medical schools and the advancing healthcare sector.



Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), HealthcareSource (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), ADP (US), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).