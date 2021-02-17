Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Product (Reagent, Instruments, Antibodies, Kits, Consumables & Accessories), Type (Direct, Indirect), Disease (Infectious Disease, Other Diseases), End User (Contract Research Organizations) – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Immunofluorescence instruments market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising R&D spending & healthcare expenditure. Emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the Immunofluorescence instruments market in the coming years.



Reagents accounted for the larger share of the share of global market in 2020



By product, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented into reagents, instruments, antibodies, kits, and consumables and accessories. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of global market. This can be attributed to the wide use of reagents in assay techniques and the need for repeat purchases.



By disease, the cancer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020



Based on disease, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases. The cancer accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the widespread adoption of immunofluorescence techniques for the study and diagnosis of cancer.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of the Immunofluorescence instruments market



Based on end user, the immunofluorescence assays market is segmented intopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the global market. The increasing use of this technology in the study of various diseases and drug discovery & development processes are driving the growth of this segment.



The Immunofluorescence instruments market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, increasing R&D spending, increasing research activities, favorable government funding opportunities, and the presence of major key players in the region.



The major players in the immunofluorescence assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Abcam PLC (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Werfen Company (Spain), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), MEDIPAN GmbH (Germany).