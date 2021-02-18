Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global companion diagnostics market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.



The companion diagnostics market includes major Tier I and II companies like Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher, and Abbott Laboratories. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The lockdown and restrictions related to social distancing implemented in these COVID-19 countries had negatively affected the supply chain of these products.



According MarketsandMarkets a new market research report – [333 Pages Report] The companion diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Advantages of companion diagnostics, the growing need for targeted therapy, the rising importance of personalized medicine, the increasing global incidence of cancer, and the ever-increasing application areas of companion diagnostics are driving the growth of the global companion diagnostics industry. The increasing demand for next-generation sequencing, the growing significance of companion diagnostics in drug development, and the rising number of clinical trials are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



Opportunities: Increasing demand for next-generation sequencing



NGS-based companion diagnostic tests aim to unlock molecular information from each patient's tumor genome to guide treatment decisions for cancer therapies. Next-generation sequencing detects multiple biomarkers for multiple drug therapies in a shorter time frame as compared to other sequencing techniques. The use of NGS panels for biomarker measurement in one test has the potential to help in the treatment of many different types of cancers.



Challenges:Shortage of trained professionals



Companion diagnostic testing is a complex and technical process that demands well-trained resources. The knowledge of companion diagnostic technologies is vital for effectively carrying out tests. CDx assays are sensitive to the quantity and purity of the samples used, and small deviations can lead to erroneous and variable inferences. In addition, different types of assays, kits, tests, and software & services are used in companion diagnostics; this increases the cost of production. Hence, it is mandatory that all laboratories and setups be well-versed with these technologies.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



The companion diagnostics market in the APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer, increasing proteomics & genomics research, growing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market.



Key Players



