Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Superdisintegrants Market is projected to reach USD 536.5 million, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Growth Opportunity: Pharmaceutical market expansion in emerging countries;



The traditionally lucrative pharmaceuticals market is becoming challenging from a growth perspective due to the diminishing drug pipeline, government pressures to curtail healthcare costs, and the increasing regulations on innovative products. This is encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturers to move their manufacturing bases closer to high-growth emerging markets. Through this, manufacturers can take advantage of the low-cost manufacturing along with several financial benefits in terms of attractive tax rates and lenient regulatory guidelines for manufacturing in these countries. A number of major excipient manufacturers are either planning capacity expansions of their existing plants in emerging countries or setting up new manufacturing plants in emerging markets such as China and India.



Market Growth Drivers;



# Growing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets

# Growing Generics Market

# Emergence of New Superdisintegrants for the Pharmaceutical Industry



Recent Developments:



# In October 2017, Roquette opened a new Pharmaceutical R&D and Customer Technical Service (CTS) in Biopolis (Singapore) for the development of new products and new applications for existing products as well as pre-clinical research. This new facility operates as Roquette's Asia Pacific headquarters and focuses on food, nutrition, and pharma products.



# In March 2017, BASF Group opened the Innovation Campus Asia Pacific in India, marking the company's largest R&D investment in South Asia. The company invested USD 61.6 million (EUR 50 million) in this center to increase its global and regional research activities.



# In October 2016, Ashland opened a new pharmaceutical excipient facility in Nanjing, China, to produce excipients for the Asian market. The company supplies highly functional excipient technologies to manufacturers of oral pharmaceuticals and provide tailor-made formulation solutions through this facility



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198068672



Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



The prominent players in the global superdisintegrants market are Ashland Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (US).



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in Germany.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198068672



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Based on formulation, the superdisintegrants market is segmented into tablets and capsules. In 2018, the tablets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. Benefits such as stability, low manufacturing cost (as compared to other dosage forms), easy product identification, and compactness are driving the production of tablet formulations. The increasing focus on fast and orally disintegrating tablets is also contributing to the large share of this segment.



On the basis of type, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest share of the global superdisintegrants market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the widespread usage of these superdisintegrants in various pharmaceutical formulations. The advantages associated with synthetic superdisintegrants include their effectiveness at lower concentrations as compared to starch and lesser effect on the compressibility and flowability of the dosage form, which drives their use in various oral dosage formulations.