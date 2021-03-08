Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The NGS Sample Preparation Market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.7%. Factors such as advancements in NGS platforms, reduced cost of sequencing, and improving reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests are driving the growth of this market.



Some of the prominent players in the NGS sample preparation market include Illumina Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), and New England Biolabs, Inc. (US), among others.



Analysis of the developments in the NGS sample preparation market from 2016 to 2018 shows that product launches; agreements, partnerships and collaborations; expansions; and acquisitions were the most widely adopted growth strategies by players in the market. Players adopted these strategies to strengthen their market positions.



Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69735098



Illumina dominates the NGS market with its technologically advanced platforms and associated NGS products. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of highly interconnected products including sequencing, genotyping, gene expression, and molecular diagnostic products. The company also offers NGS services, which further strengthens its position in the market.



Over the past three years, Illumina launched several products to sustain its leadership position in the overall NGS market, including sample preparation. To sustain continuous product development, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue on R&D expenditure. In 2018, Illumina invested 18.7% of its revenue on R&D. With its strong product portfolio, product innovation, and wide geographic presence, the company is expected to grow at a high rate in the NGS sample preparation market during the forecast period.



Recent Developments:



# In 2019, QIAGEN N.V. launched its QIAcube Connect

# In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched its Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay, a comprehensive, next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel

# In 2018, Illumina entered into an agreement to acquire Pacific Biosciences.

# In 2018, Tecan acquired NuGEN Technologies, Inc., a US-based sequencing sample prep company.



Thermo Fisher Scientific offers an extensive range of products, including analytical instruments, equipment, reagents & consumables, software & services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. In addition to a robust product portfolio of NGS sample preparation, the company has a substantial geographic presence. The company launched a number of products in the past three years, including the Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and the Oncomine Immune Response Research Assay.



With its strong product portfolio, continuous research and development, and wide geographic reach, the company is expected to grow in the NGS sample preparation market.



Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69735098