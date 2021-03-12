Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The clinical trial supplies market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the globalization of clinical trials & harmonization of regulations are the key factors driving the growth of this market.



Logistics services segment to dominate the clinical trial supplies market in 2020



Based on service, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into logistics; distribution, storage, and retention; packaging, labeling, and blinding; manufacturing; comparator sourcing; and solutions. The logistics services segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2020, primarily due to the globalization of clinical trials and the increasing number of trials involving temperature-sensitive products.



Phase III segment to register the highest growth in the clinical trial supplies market, by phase



Based on phase, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, and BA/BE studies. The phase III segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2020. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that phase III trials are the most expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to design and run.



North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The presence of well-established CROs and the high and growing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the global clinical trial supplies market. However, owing to the presence of a larger patient population and less-stringent patient recruitment regulations, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Global Leaders:



The prominent players operating in the global clinical trial supplies market include Alamc Group (UK), Catalent, Inc. (US), PCI Services (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Sharp Packaging Services (US), Biocair (UK), O&M Movianto (US), KLIFO A/S (Denmark), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).



Catalent, Inc. (US) is the leading player in the global market. The company has an extensive network that provides comprehensive services to various pharmaceutical companies for phase I–IV clinical trials. Catalent's offerings in the market include forecasting and planning services, packaging services, comparator sourcing, and distribution and logistics services. In 2018, Catalent generated ~51% of its total revenue from the US. Also, the company is focusing on increasing its customer base and expanding its reach in untapped APAC markets.



