The report "Compression Therapy Market by Technique (Static, Dynamic), Product (Garment (Stockings, Bandages, Wraps), Braces, Pump), Application (Varicose Vein, DVT, Lymphedema, Leg Ulcer), Distribution (Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2025" is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The presence of a large target patient population and the rising incidence of sports injuries and accidents are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, poor patient compliance for compression garments and the lack of universally accepted standards for compression products are the key factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



141 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 160 Pages



Compression garments segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the compression therapy market



Based on product, the compression therapy market is segmented into compression garments, compression braces, and compression pumps. The compression garments segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2019, primarily due to the use of compression garments in a wide range of indications, such as varicose veins, edema, DVT, and lymphedema.



Dynamic compression therapy segment to witness the highest growth in the compression therapy market



On the basis of technique, the compression therapy market is segmented into static and dynamic compression therapy. The dynamic compression therapy segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising number of hip replacement surgeries globally and the favorable clinical evidence related to the use of IPC devices in various treatments.



Varicose vein treatment is the largest application segment in the compression therapy market



On the basis of application, the compression therapy market is segmented into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The varicose vein treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the compression therapy market in 2019, primarily due to the high and growing prevalence of varicose veins and the wide use of compression therapy products in the treatment of varicose veins.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the compression therapy market. This can majorly be attributed to the rising number of orthopedic and spinal surgeries; growing number of patients suffering from DVT, varicose veins, and lymphedema; increasing incidence of sports injuries; and the presence of a number of compression therapy product manufacturers in the region.



Key Market Players;



The major players in this market are DJO Global, Inc. (US), BSN medical (Germany), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (US), SIGVARIS (Switzerland), Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (US), ConvaTec Inc. (US), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group, Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany).



DJO GLOBAL, INC. (US) is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of products for musculoskeletal health, vascular health, and pain management. It offers several compression therapy products, such as compression garments, devices, and pumps, for various chronic diseases. The company has its geographic presence in the US, Mexico, and in some European countries such as Germany, France, Belgium, and Sweden. To strengthen its geographic presence, the company has acquired several distributors in various countries, including Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Tunisia.