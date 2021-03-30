Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the introduction of newer pathogens, the need for prompt diagnosis, the increasing number of blood transfusions and donations, and the cost-benefits of INAAT. However, the extensive usage and reliance on PCR is a major factor restraining the growth of the INAAT market during the forecast period.



The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion in 2024 from USD 1.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentations:-



Based on the product, the INAAT market is segmented into assay, kits, and reagents, and systems. Assay, kits, and reagents segment are expected to account for the largest share of the INAAT industry in 2019, Based on the type, the global market is divided into TMA, LAMP, SDA, HAD, NASBA, and other technologies.



Based on application, the INAAT market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications such as cancer diagnosis, cancer research, and laboratory research, which encompass cDNA preparation, whole-genome amplification (WGA), single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), and mutation analysis.



Based on the end user, the market is divided into hospitals, reference laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other end users.



Recent Developments:



- In 2019, Hologic (US) launched Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV Assays



- In 2018, Grifols (Spain) ) launched Procleix Babesia assay



- In 2018, Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland) acquired Nugen Technologies (US) which helped the company to enhance its next-generation sequencing reagents portfolio. This development helped the company to accelerate its broad genomics strategy.



- In 2016, Eiken Chemicals (Japan) signed a distribution agreement with HUMAN (Germany), for distribution of loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based tuberculosis and malaria molecular diagnostic systems in the global market (except in Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand).



Regional Analysis:-



The INAAT market is divided into four major regions- Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a well-established healthcare system, access to technologically advanced diagnostics and blood screening techniques, recommendations for blood screening, high and growing burden of infectious diseases, rising number of genome-based drug development activities, and the availability of R&D funding for genomics research are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the sustained economic growth in several Asia Pacific countries, the rising disposable income, healthcare infrastructure modernization, increasing penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies (including INAAT) for research and clinical applications, high infectious disease burden, availability of low-cost POC INAAT assays, and growing awareness among physicians and healthcare professionals about the benefits of gene-based disease diagnosis and treatment in Asia Pacific countries are expected to support market growth in this region during the forecast period.



Top Key Players:-



The major companies in the INAAT market include Grifols S.A. (Spain), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson & Company (US), and Meridian Bioscience (US).



Grifols S.A. (Spain) held the leading position in this market primarily due to its strong portfolio of INAAT assays and systems for blood screening applications. In addition, the company has strengthened its market position through the expansion of its product portfolio. Grifols has a strong presence in the US and Canada and is focusing on penetrating emerging economies. For instance, in September 2016, the company opened a new training center in Dubai to support its Diagnostic business in the Middle East and Africa and further strengthen its market position.