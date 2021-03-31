Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- According to the new market research report "In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market by Source (Serum, Whole Blood, Urine), Application (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Type (Independent Controls, Original Equipment Manufacturers), End User (Hospital, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is projected to reach USD 1,158 million by 2025 from USD 961 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



Recent Developments:



- In December 2019, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland) and Data Innovations LLC (US) partnered to offer a robust portfolio of quality control data management solutions to their customers.



- In October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched Acrometrix BCR-ABL Panel, a new external molecular quality control panel for the analytical validation of BCR-ABL test methods.



- In March 2018, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland) and Beckman Coulter Inc. (US) entered into a supply and distribution agreement wherein Technopath supplied its Multichem QC products and IAMQC data management solutions to Beckman Coulter and allowed it to distribute its QC products in more than 100 countries.



On the basis of type, the quality control products market is segmented into serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, urine-based controls, and other controls (controls manufactured from spinal fluid, lipoprotein extracts, and immunoproteins). The serum/plasma-based controls segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the greater uptake of serum/plasma-based quality controls among laboratories and the widening application areas of these controls for various IVD tests.



Based on applications, the IVD Quality Control Market is segmented into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and other applications (ESR, urine chemistry, immunology, cardiac assessment, and blood morphology). The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and various genetic disorders; the growing demand for blood screening; and the increasing application of molecular diagnostic technologies in pharmacogenetics and point-of-care testing.



The North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global IVD Quality Control Market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of the North America can be attributed to the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading IVD quality control vendors & national clinical laboratories & hospitals in this region.



The prominent players in this In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), SERO AS (Norway), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US).



Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US) is one of the leading players in the market and accounted for the largest share in 2018. KRÜSS is one of the leading providers of third party quality controls including liquid & lyophilized controls, data management solutions and quality assurance services. To strengthen its market position and to broaden its product offerings, the company majorly focuses on product launch. For example, in January 2018, the company launched Liquichek Serum Indices to check an instrument's ability to detect hemolysis, icterus, and lipemia (HIL) specimen interferences in patient samples.