The Growth of this market is driven by factors such as advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters, the growing demand for pure water in the end-user market, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and rising focus on the development of large biopharmaceutical drugs. The manufacturing and use of advanced filters for sterile filtration and the untapped potential in emerging countries offer a significant scope of growth in the sterile filtration market.



COVID -19 Impact On The Sterile Filtration Market;



Countries are in a global race to develop and mass-produce an efficient vaccine to fight the deadly coronavirus disease. The economic and social burden of pandemics has prompted government bodies to increase funding for vaccine development on a global scale.



- The German government's Federal Ministry of Education and Research provided ~USD 200 million (GBP 157.0 million) to support CEPI's (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation) plan of developing a COVID-19 vaccine.



- The EU public-private partnership, the Innovative Medicines Initiatives (IMI), will be allocating ~USD 127 million for research on diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccine development for COVID-19. The European Commission committed USD 78 million, and USD 49 million will be provided by the pharmaceutical industry, IMI-associated partners, and other organizations involved with the projects.



- The US Congress has passed an emergency response bill of USD 8.3 billion for prevention efforts and the development of vaccines for COVID-19.



- According to the UK government, the country has invested USD 82.0 million for research on coronavirus and the development of vaccines for COVID-19.



With extensive research, government investments for the development of a vaccine for the virus is now a global aim. Various Filtration techniques are used in the development and production of vaccines. Clarification (removal of suspended matter from a fluid medium) of vaccines is a crucial step that impacts product recovery and subsequent downstream purification. With increasing government support, rising research activities, and mass production of vaccines after approvals, the demand for sterile filtration products is going to increase as they are used in the production process of vaccines.



Growth Driver: Advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters;



The various advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters make them the preferred choice for upstream and downstream processing in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical and the food & beverage industries. Sterile filters are available in various formats, namely, syringes, cartridges, capsules, and disposable sterile filter systems, for the optimal filtration of liquids and gases. Non-sterile filters are used for general filtration and sample purification. Unlike non-sterile filters, sterile filters are more reliable for the removal of all microorganisms and particles from liquids or gases. In addition, sterile filters minimize the risk of contamination with complete ready-to-use units. These units are free of leachables & extractables, have low adsorption characteristics, offer a fast flow rate, have a low dead volume (due to optimized membrane support), and result in no loss of protein (with a low protein affinity membrane).



Geographical Scenario in Depth:



The sterile filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2019. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology and food & beverage companies in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry.



Leading Key-Players:



Key players in the sterile filtration market are Merck KGaA (Germany) is the largest player in the global sterile filtration market. The company has expanded its position as the most profitable technology and solutions supplier in the sterile filtration industry by offering leading-edge products for biotech & pharmaceutical companies and for the advancement of cell and gene therapy.



The company also adopts organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to maintain its position in this market. Some of the major players in the sterile filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US, Sterlitech Corporation (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).