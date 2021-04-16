Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the single-cell analysis market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step is to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.



According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report "Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Microscopy), Application (Research, Medical Application), End User – Global Forecasts to 2025, is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.



The growth in Single-cell Analysis Market is driven by technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Recent Developments;



# In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.



# In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.



# In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank's software into Beckman Coulter's product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.



Which is the leading product type of single-cell analysis?



Based on the product type, is segmented broadly into instruments and consumables. In 2018, consumables commanded the largest share of single-cell analysis market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA.



Which is the leading cell type for single-cell analysis?



Based on cell type, is segmented into human, animal, and microbial cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of human cells in research laboratories and academic institutes.



Geographical View in-detailed:



The global market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population (especially in China and India), increasing investments in R&D, and growth in the outsourcing of drug discovery services to Asian CROs are some of the major factors driving the demand for single-cell analysis consumables and instruments in this regional market.



Global Key Leaders:



Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US).



Danaher Corporation held the second position in the global market in 2018. The company offers a broad range of products in the single cell analysis market, including flow cytometers, cell counters, mass spectrometers, reagents, and kits. The company pursues the strategies of product launches, expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships. Over the years, the company has acquired several players operating in the single-cell analysis market, such as Beckmann Coulter and Molecular Devices.