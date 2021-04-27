Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.1%.



COVID-19 Impact on Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market



The Asia Pacific region, the first area affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), witnessed unprecedented disruptions that impacted the entire healthcare industry. COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. With the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declaring the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as small startups, have stepped forward to develop treatments and vaccines that target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.



According to the WHO, at present, there are currently more than 100 COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development, with a number of these in the human trial phase. The economic and social burden of the pandemic has prompted government bodies globally to increase support for vaccine development, which has led to an increase in the adoption of single-cell analysis products for COVID-19 research. There is an urgent need to better understand the host immune response during disease to better devise prognostic and diagnostic markers and to design appropriate therapeutic interventions for patients with severe disease presentation. Single-cell analysis can provide more information to understand immune cells on a single-cell basis and how the functional cells play a role in immune protection and pathogenesis, resulting in the development of better vaccines and immunotherapies.



Market Segmentation in Depth:



Based on product, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are the major factors driving this segments growth.



Based on end-user, segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers. In 2019, the academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the APAC single-cell analysis market. The increasing funding for life science research, increasing number of medical colleges and universities, and the increasing number of collaborations among research institutes and life science research companies are the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.



Geographical Scenario: The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the APAC single-cell analysis market. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing government initiatives to promote life science research, increasing investments in biotech R&D, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.



The major players operating in Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), 10x Genomics (US), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. (Italy), bioMérieux SA (France), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Cytek Biosciences (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), and On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan).