This study involved four major activities for estimating the current size of the patient lateral transfer market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step focused on validating these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue Share Analysis, Parent Market and top-down approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.



In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva have been referred to identify and collect information for this study. These secondary sources include annual reports, press releases and investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard and silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases.



According to the new market research report "Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product (Air Assisted Transfer Device (Type (Regular Mattress, Split Legs Mattress, Half Mattress), Usage (Single Patient Use, Reusable)), Sliding Sheets, Accessories) End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



COVID-19 Impact on the Patient lateral transfer Market;



Coronavirus has spread across 215 countries and territories and affected more than 4.4 million people, with close to 300 thousand deaths. Increased number of hospitalizations due the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), April 24, 2020, the rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19, for people of age 65 and above is 95.5 per 100,000. Such high rate of hospitalization has increased the demand of patient lateral transfer devices in the hospitals. Many key players in the market have observed positive impact on its revenue due to higher demand of beds and lateral transfer devices.



Expected Revenue Surge: The patient lateral transfer market is expected to reach USD 446.2 million by 2025 from USD 288.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Growth Opportunities: Growing demand of home health care services;



Globally, an increasing number of government regulations are being implemented for reducing the duration and cost involved in healthcare treatments. For instance, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has implemented steps to provide incentives to healthcare providers for reducing hospitalization costs. Under this initiative, the CMS is promoting healthcare settings such as nursing homes and approaches such as home healthcare as they can provide quality care at reduced costs (as compared to the cost of hospitalization). Homecare settings are expected to account for 28.3% of the patient handling equipment market in the US. Owing to this, private nursing institutions and geriatric care homes have become highly viable end-user segments in the US. market. This will eventually increase opportunity for home healthcare services in patient lateral transfer market



Geographical Scenario in Depth: The patient lateral transfer is divided into five regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at the country levels. North America held the largest share of the patient lateral transfer market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of safe patient handling, the presence of a large population base, growth in the geriatric population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



Leading Key-Players: Some of the prominent players in this patient lateral transfer market are Stryker Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Sizewise (US), Arjo (Sweden), Haines Medical Australia (Australia), Handicare (Sweden), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), AliMed (US), and Airpal Inc. (US).