Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- The report "Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024?, the eTMF Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%.



The Growth in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market can be attributed primarily to the rising adoption of eTMF systems, rising number of clinical trials, partnerships between biopharma companies & CROs, increasing funding to support clinical trials, and the growth in the R&D spending by pharma & biotech companies. Emerging countries are expected to provide significant opportunities for players in the market. However, budget constraints, data privacy issues, and a dearth of skilled professionals will challenge market growth in the coming years.



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94357456



The heavy dependence of end-users on service providers will drive the services segment in the eTMF systems market



Based on the component, the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their indispensable nature and repetitive requirement. End-users of eTMF systems rely heavily on service providers for consulting, data storage, implementing services, training, maintenance, and regular upgrades of solutions.



Geographical View in-detailed:



The eTMF systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market accounted for the largest share of the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market in 2018, primarily due to the increasing government funding for clinical research and a large number of clinical trials. Several major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the market



Global Key Leaders:



Veeva Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Phlexglobal Limited (UK), TransPerfect Global Inc. (US), Aurea Software (US), LabCorp (US), ePharmaSolutions (US), Wingspan Technology, Inc. (US), MasterControl (US), SureClinical, Inc. (US), Dell EMC (US), Paragon Solutions (US), PharmaVigilant (US), Mayo Clinic (US), Database Integrations, Inc. (US), CareLex (US), Ennov (France), Forte Research (US), Freyr (US), Montrium (US), NCGS Inc. (US), SAFE-BioPharma (US), SterlingBio Inc. (US), BIOVIA Corp. (US), and arivis AG (Germany) are the key players in the eTMF systems market.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94357456



Veeva Systems was among the key players in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems market. The company's dominant position can be attributed to its solution. The company focuses on various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as solution deployments and expansions to maintain and enhance its market share. In the last three years, Veeva Systems has deployed its solutions at more than ten pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and other sites in the US to expand its end-user base with the development of innovative solutions. The company also has a strategic focus on expansions in growing emerging markets, such as the Middle East and Asia.



Oracle Corporation has a strong foothold in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems market. The company's dominant position can be attributed to its eClinical Solution Suite. The company's diversified geographic presence and large customer base contribute to its position in the market. The growing demand for cloud-based solutions will offer new growth opportunities for the company. Oracle's solution suite helps sponsors & CROs gain advanced visibility into study performance, reduce study cycle times, risks, and costs; and increase staff & site productivity.