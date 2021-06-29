Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the orthopedic braces and supports market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.



The report "Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Hand, Wrist), Category (Soft, Hard, Hinged), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA), Distribution (Hospital) & Region – Global Forecast to 2025?, the global orthopedic braces market size is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%



COVID-19 Impact on the global orthopedic braces and supports market;



The orthopedic braces and supports market is impacted due to the pandemic, resulting in short term negative growth due to factors such as a sharp decline in elective surgeries and ban on organized sports. Moreover, O&P clinics were temporarily closed, and hospital access restricted to non-essential care. Thus, limited access to clinics, social distancing, the lockdown of the population, which results in less trauma and workplace injuries, and slow-down in patient flow and referrals has also impacted the market growth.



Opportunity: Increased sales of off-the-shelf and online products;



Specific orthopedic braces can only be used under the supervision of medical practitioners or orthopedic technicians as they require customization or product alternation according to patient features. However, some braces (such as ankle braces, wrist/hand braces, shoulder braces, elbow braces, and facial braces) are increasingly being sold through retailers (off-the-shelf), and e-commerce websites since their use do not require an authorization from medical professionals. Patients regularly use such products as preventive measures to avoid injuries. BraceAbility (US), Amazon.com (US), and Alibaba.com (China) are common e-commerce websites selling orthopedic products.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Demand for knee braces and supports among medical professionals and athletes is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the orthopedic braces and supports market share;



The knee braces and supports market is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for knee braces & supports among medical professionals and athletes and favorable reimbursement scenario for knee braces in developed countries. Moreover, growing geriatric & obese population (which are at a higher risk of developing osteoarthritis and other knee-related conditions), and the increasing number of sports injuries is expected to drive the market growth.



Lower spine braces estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market;



Lower spine braces are estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the orthopedic braces and supports market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of lower spine disorders and the growing number of hip & disc replacement surgeries (which utilize lower spine braces and supports for post-operative rehabilitation).



North America is estimated to be the largest market due to the continuous development and commercialization of novel orthopedic braces & support products, favorable reimbursements & insurance coverage for major orthopedic bracing procedures, supportive government regulations for product commercialization, and significant sports participation.



Geographical View in-detailed:



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for orthopedic braces and supports during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven principally by the rising geriatric and obese population (coupled with the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment), increasing GDP and healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness. Furthermore, increasingly localized product manufacturing, favorable government regulations, and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries are aiding the market growth.



Global Key Leaders:



DJO Finance LLC (US), Össur Hf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), and DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global orthopedic braces and supports market.