Las-Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- Chrome Korleone Memphis Tennessee’s best kept secret is no longer a secret....



Chrome Korleone former member of Osacar Award Winning 3 6 Mafia’s Hypnotize Minds Camp originally hit the ground running after catching the attention of Memphis super producers DJ Paul and Juicy J. After two extremely successful albums Chrome separated from the duo and went on a search for a new direction. Chrome now, after a brief sabbatical, is returning with a reinvented style, image, and outlook, and sound. Chrome has acquired the services of Artist Crush to shoot him back to the top once again by bringing his Dirty South Flavored Music to the Masses!!!!



Why did Chrome Korleone choose Artist Crush because Artist Crush has experienced software engineers and industry guru, a creative staff of degreed professionals with extensive knowledge in every phase of the project, from start to finish. Giving serious artist the tools and the edge they need to make it in this extremely competitive market. Cryptoknyght Campaign of Artist Crush says that, “Chrome Korleone is under-rated and one dedicated individual when it comes to recording in the studio.”



Chrome Korleone Memphis Tennessee's best kept secret is no longer a secret. Oscar award winning artists FRAYSER BOY, and LIL WYTE (ALMOST FAMOUS, T-PAIN, LIL SCRAPPY, TRICK DADDY, and CRUNCHY BLACK, on his resume and more slated to work with him in the near future. Along with a host of all the newest top caliber fresh producers, Chrome is expanding on his down south dirty…dirty sound with a coast to coast flavor! Chrome is on the right path to make it to the next level.



