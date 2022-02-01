Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2022 -- The Research Report on "Collagen and Gelatin Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Disease, Dental, Surgical, Dural), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to reach 1,083 million by 2026 from USD 772 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



Growth Driver: Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic wounds;



Diabetes is an important target indication—it can increase the incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, requiring treatments and incurring exorbitant medical expenses. Nearly 25% of diabetics in the US develop foot ulcers during their lifetime, while ~15% of the diabetic population suffers from diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). The increasing prevalence of DFUs is expected to drive the demand for regenerative medicine products like grafts and matrices. Thus, fueling the market growth.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



The bovine segment accounted for the largest share of the source segment in the collagen and gelatin market in 2020.



Based on source, the gelatin market is segmented into bovine, porcine, and others. The bovine source segment accounted for the largest share of both the collagen market and the gelatin market in 2020. This growth can be attributed to its increased usage in regenerative medicine owing to its high biocompatibility and biodegradability.



The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the collagen and gelatin market in 2020



Based on application, segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, and others. The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of both the collagen market and the gelatin market in 2020, mainly due to the increasing use of these biomaterials in orthopedic surgeries and the high demand for scaffolds for bone substitutes.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The Key players in the collagen and gelatin markets include Integra LifeSciences (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US), Symatese (France), GELITA AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US).



Integra LifeSciences offers innovative solutions, including leading regenerative technologies, specialty surgical solutions, and orthopedic solutions. Its products are used for treating burn and deep tissue wounds and repairing the dura mater, nerves, and tendons. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies business segment offers soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, collagen products, and small bone fixation & joint replacement solutions. The company's leading position in the market is attributed to its strong global footprint through distributors and agents.



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



Geographically, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the collagen and gelatin market, followed by Europe & Asia Pacific. The market in North America is largely driven by the presence of key market players in the region coupled with the rising geriatric population.



