The Research Report on "Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapies (Autologous, Allogenic), Stemcell Therapy, Tissue-engineering, Gene Therapy), Application (Wound Care, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Ocular), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9%.



Growth Driver: Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer;



Over the last few decades, the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, diabetes, ulcers, and genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis have increased significantly across the globe. Diabetes and obesity can result in the increased incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, which require treatments and incur exorbitant medical expenses.



Growth Opportunity: Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act;



The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in the US in December 2016. Among other objectives, this new law has been enacted to advance regenerative medicine research and medical innovation and covers various provisions that may impact the development and approval of several products in the coming years.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



The tissue-engineered products segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market, by product segment, in 2019



Based on products, segmented into tissue-engineered products, cell therapies, gene therapies, and progenitor and stem cell therapies. The tissue-engineered products segment accounted for the largest share in the regenerative medicine market in 2019. The increasing adoption of tissue-engineered products for the treatment of chronic wounds and musculoskeletal disorders and the rising funding for the R&D of regenerative medicine products and therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Oncology segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on applications, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications. In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of stem cell research projects, growing number of clinical researches/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The major players operating in Regenerative Medicine Market are 3M (US), Allergan plc (Ireland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems (Canada), bluebird bio (US), Kite Pharma (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MiMedx Group (US), Misonix (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Orthocell Limited (Australia), Corestem, Inc. (South Korea), Spark Therapeutics (US), APAC Biotech (India).



Novartis AG (Switzerland) Novartis AG is one of the the largest player in the regeneartive medicine market in 2019. In order to maintain its position in the market, the company has been focusing on the innovations, and breakthrough product approvals for the treatment of cancer. For instance, in August 2017, Novartis received the FDA approval for CAR-T cell therapy, Kymriah (CTL019), which is used for the treatment of cancer. Kymriah got the EU approval in August 2018. Novartis also focused on the inorganic strategies in order to enhance their dominance in the regenerative medicine market. For instance, Novartis received EU approval for one-time gene therapy, Luxturna, developed by Spark Therapeutics, to restore vision in people with rare and genetically-associated retinal disease.



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



The regenerative medicine market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The growth in the North American market can be attributed to rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region; expansion of the healthcare sector; and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.



