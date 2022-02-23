Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- MarketsandMarkets Research Report's View on Revenue Impact?



The particle counters market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 346 million 2020 to USD 554 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.



Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?



The favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are the key factors driving the growth of the particle counters market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. However, the high cost and technical limitations of particle counters are adversely impacting the growth of this market.



The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth in the particle counters market during the forecast period. Tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring & food safety are some of the factors driving the demand for particle counters in the Asia Pacific region.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.



Particle Measuring Systems Inc. (US) accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. The company offers a wide portfolio of particle counters, which caters to the demands of various industries, including the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aerospace, and food & beverage industries. The company primarily focuses on product launches as its key business strategy to sustain its leadership position in the market. In the last three years, the company launched a number of particle counters in the market, including the Lasair III Cleanroom Particle Counter. The company also pursues other strategies such as partnerships to strengthen its product portfolio, customer base, and geographic presence.



Geographical Analysis in Detailed?



The US and Canada are the major countries considered for the study of the particle counters market. North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest share of 37.3% of the chiral chromatography columns market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, A robust pharmaceutical industry base in the US, technological advancements, and the increasing use of particle counters for air pollution monitoring are driving the growth of the particle counter market in this region.



Industry Segmentation:



Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market in 2019



The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by application, in 2019. Technological advancements in industries such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.



Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the particle counters market



In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.



