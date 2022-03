Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Population Health Management Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies) Covid Impact Analysis - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global PHM Market is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2026 from USD 24.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.



Opportunities: Rising focus on personalized medicine;



Advanced analytics and predictive modeling applications enable healthcare organizations to treat each patient in a personalized way in order to produce the best possible outcomes. Over the years, analytics has increasingly been applied to personalize the treatment of cancer and other diseases. In this regard, the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK announced an initiative to sequence the genomes of around 100,000 people over a period of five years. A new company named Genomics England Limited was formed to carry out this project, and around USD 160.9 million (GBP 100 million) has been set aside for this project. The information obtained from this project will be used in the treatment and studies of cancer and other rare diseases. The data will also help discover new drug treatments and therapies.



Genomic data can also give insights into the reasons for bacterial and viral resistance to medicines in a population. Additionally, it can help patients with rare diseases understand the origins of their conditions. The availability of relevant data, coupled with the presence of effective analytics tools, will enable doctors to treat their patients in a better way. This, in turn, has the potential to create a new and innovative way of approaching population health management and change the way cancer and other diseases are presently treated around the world.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263411936



In this report, the population health management market has been segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, end user, and region.



Population health management solutions enable stakeholders in the healthcare sector to deliver patient-centric care and help in curtailing the high costs associated with healthcare by reducing readmissions, ensuring that only appropriate and optimum interventions are provided to patients. These solutions streamline workflows by ensuring that the processes in care delivery function smoothly.



Government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, increasing use of big data analytics, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are the key factors driving the growth of the PHM Market. In addition, the growth of emerging economies (such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China), increasing focus on personalized medicine, and the rising focus on value-based medicine are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, data breaches, lack of skilled analysts, and interoperability issues are adversely impacting the growth of this market.



The Software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



On the basis of component, the population health management market has been segmented into software and services. In 2020, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the market. It is projected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2026 from USD 17.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0%. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of software solutions by payers and providers to reduce readmissions, increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and aid data integration and analysis.



The On Premise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Population health management solutions reach end users through the on-premise and/or cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share of 63.9% in 2020. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, such as customization of solutions, reduction in the risk of data breaches, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware are supporting its increased adoption in the population health management market.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263411936



The Healthcare Providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. In 2020, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of 67.0% of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (aimed at lowering healthcare costs by using novel population health management solutions) in the US, as well as the high demand for these solutions among healthcare providers across regions.



North America accounted for the largest share of 75.1% of the global PHM Market in 2020. Factors such as growing federal healthcare mandates to curb the rising healthcare costs, increasing regulatory requirements, growing adoption of EHRs, and rising government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine and value-based reimbursements are expected to drive market growth in North America.



The Asia Pacific market, comprising India, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, offers high-growth opportunities for market players. This regional segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific PHM Market is driven by the rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising purchasing power of consumers are also expected to support market growth in this region.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=263411936



Prominent players in the population health management market include Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Enli Health Intelligence (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), IBM Corporation (US), HealthEC LLC (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), SPH Analytics (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US), Citra Health Solutions (US), Evolent Health, Inc. (US), Lumeris (US), and Forward Health Group (US). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the PHM Market.