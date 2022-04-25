Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2022 -- MarketsandMarkets™ Research Report's View on Revenue Impact?



Key players in the biopharmaceutical industry are focusing on R&D in various therapeutic areas to introduce new drugs in the market. For this, these companies are investing heavily in various research activities such as clinical trials, efficacy studies, and toxicity studies. The majority of these studies require tissue dissociation products in order to isolate cells from primary tissues.



Emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the cell dissociation market. These markets are expected to witness high growth in the coming years owing to the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences sector in these countries. For instance, pharmaceutical companies based in India are making significant investments in R&D to introduce new drugs into the market. Cadila Healthcare Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, spent USD 113 million on R&D in 2020, an increase of 13% over 2019. Similarly, Biocon, another India-based pharmaceutical company, spent USD 58.79 million on R&D in 2020, an increase of 52% over 2019. Such investments are expected to increase the demand for cell dissociation products in the country.



Some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fishers Scientific(US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US). In 2020, Thermo Fishers Scientific held the leading position in the market. The company has a strong geographic presence across the US, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, & the Americas. Moreover, the company's strong brand recognition and comprehensive product portfolio in the cell dissociation market is its key strength. Merck KgaA held the second position in the cell dissociation market in 2020.



In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell dissociation market. The large share of North America can can primarily be attributed to the increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the strong presence of major market players in this region.



The enzymatic dissociation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the product, the cell dissociation market is segmented into Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products and instruments. The Enzymatic dissociation products segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of research.



The tissue dissociation segment accounted for the largest share of the cell dissociation market in 2020



By type, the cell dissociation market is segmented Tissue dissociation and cell detachment. The Tissue dissociation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drives segment growth.



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries for the largest share of the cell dissociation market in 2020



Based on end-users, the cell dissociation market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries, Research and Accedemics and other end users. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries segment accounted for the largest share of the cell dissociation market in 2020. The increasing insvestments pharmaceutical and biotechnology is the major driving factors for this market



