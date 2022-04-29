Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- MarketsandMarkets™ Research Report's View on Revenue Impact?



The Global Collagen and Gelatin Market is projected to reach USD 1,083 million by 2026 from USD 772 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period



Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?



The Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic wounds;



Diabetes is an important target indication-it can increase the incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, requiring treatments and incurring exorbitant medical expenses. Nearly 25% of diabetics in the US develop foot ulcers during their lifetime, while ~15% of the diabetic population suffers from diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). The increasing prevalence of DFUs is expected to drive the demand for regenerative medicine products like grafts and matrices. Thus, fueling the market growth.



Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act;



The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in the US in December 2016. The Act is designed to help accelerate medical product development and bring innovations and advances to patients who need them faster and efficiently. Under this Act, a new Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation has been established, along with a fast-track approval pathway for new regenerative medicine products. Considering this, the implementation of this Act can potentially result in the approval of new regenerative medicine products in the US and stimulate R&D in the field of regenerative medicine.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



Key players in the collagen and gelatin markets include Integra LifeSciences (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US), Symatese (France), GELITA AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US).



Geographical Analysis in Detailed?



The collagen and gelatin markets is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the collagen and gelatin market, followed by Europe & Asia Pacific. The market in North America is largely driven by the presence of key market players in the region coupled with the rising geriatric population.



Industry Segmentation:



The orthopedic segment dominated the collagen and gelatin market in 2020;



Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care and others. The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of 37.5% of the collagen market and 41.5% of the gelatin market in 2020, mainly due to the increasing use of these biomaterials in orthopedic surgeries and the high demand for scaffolds for bone substitutes.



The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020;



Based on end users, the collagen and gelatin market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers. In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of 80.6% of both collagen and gelatin markets. The large share of this market segment is mainly because most surgical procedures worldwide are performed in hospitals due to the availability of advanced facilities and equipment and skilled surgeons.



