Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- MarketsandMarkets™ Research Report's View on Revenue Impact?



The endoscope reprocessing market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2026



Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?



High risk of endoscope-associated infections;



Endoscope-associated infections due to contaminated endoscopes continue to be reported worldwide. Although endoscope-associated infections are, duodenoscope-related, recent reports also discuss outbreaks related to gastroscopes, colonoscopes, and bronchoscopes. Despite adequate measures to conduct the reprocessing of endoscopes, cases of infections caused due to the use of endoscopes have been significantly high.



Recent studies have assessed duodenoscope contamination incidence rates ranging from 0.3% to 30%, although linear echoendoscopes with a similar complex design, gastroscope, and colonoscopes can also be contaminated. Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa are frequently involved in endoscopy-related outbreaks, probably due to their persistence in biofilms. Subject to heavy wear and tear, damaged parts such as biopsy channels are vulnerable to biofilm formation.



Such infections, which occur due to improper sterilization, are compelling stakeholders in the healthcare industry to undertake several initiatives to reduce the risk of infections for patients. For instance, in May 2015, the FDA recommended that by 2018, flexible scopes be defined as critical devices, which would require mandated sterilization (versus their status as semi-critical devices, which only require disinfection). Such initiatives are expected to increase the demand for endoscope reprocessing products in the coming years.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219094994



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The major players operating in this market are Cantel Medical (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ecolab (US), STERIS (Ireland), Getinge AB (Sweden), Wassenburg Medical (Netherlands), CONMED Corporation (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Endo-Technik W. Griesat (Germany), Custom Ultrasonics (US), Steelco S.p.A. (Italy), BES Healthcare Ltd (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), Metrex Research, LLC. (Canada), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), MEDALKAN (Greece), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Borer Chemie AG (Switzerland), Tuttnauer (Netherlands), ATMS (Canada), Summit Imaging, Inc. (US), Medonica Co. LTD (South Korea), SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD (China), and Medical Devices Group Srl (Italy).



Geographical Analysis in Detailed?



The endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The largest share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219094994



Industry Segmentation:



"High-level disinfectants and test strips are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021."



Based on product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2020, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centers.



"Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end user in 2021."



Based on end users, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2020, the hospitals' segment accounted for the largest share owing to the increasing government & private funding, growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure worldwide, and the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=219094994