The Global Population Health Management Market is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.



Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis



The Population health management solutions enable stakeholders in the healthcare sector to deliver patient-centric care and help in curtailing the high costs associated with healthcare by reducing readmissions, ensuring that only appropriate and optimum interventions are provided to patients. These solutions streamline workflows by ensuring that the processes in care delivery function smoothly.



Government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, increasing use of big data analytics, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are the key factors driving the growth of the population health management market. In addition, the growth of emerging economies (such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China), increasing focus on personalized medicine, and the rising focus on value-based medicine are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, data breaches, lack of skilled analysts, and interoperability issues are adversely impacting the growth of this market.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



Prominent players in the population health management market include Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Enli Health Intelligence (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), IBM Corporation (US), HealthEC LLC (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), SPH Analytics (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US), Citra Health Solutions (US), Evolent Health, Inc. (US), Lumeris (US)



Geographical Analysis in Detailed?



North America accounted for the largest share of 75.1% of the global population health management market in 2020. Factors such as growing federal healthcare mandates to curb the rising healthcare costs, increasing regulatory requirements, growing adoption of EHRs, and rising government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine and value-based reimbursements are expected to drive market growth in North America.



The Asia Pacific market, comprising India, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, offers high-growth opportunities for market players. This regional segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific population health management market is driven by the rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand.



Industry Segmentation:



The Software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



On the basis of component, the population health management market has been segmented into software and services. In 2020, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the market. It is projected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2026 from USD 17.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0%. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of software solutions by payers and providers to reduce readmissions, increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and aid data integration and analysis.



The On Premise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Population health management solutions reach end users through the on-premise and/or cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share of 63.9% in 2020. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, such as customization of solutions, reduction in the risk of data breaches, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware are supporting its increased adoption in the population health management market.



