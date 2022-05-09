Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2022 -- MarketsandMarkets™ Research Report's View on Revenue Impact?



The Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market size is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2026 from USD 12.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3%.



Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?



The growth is driven by the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic & lifestyle diseases, growing adoption of Point-of-Care testing devices and rising demand for laboratory automation.



The rising geriatric population in developed and developing regions will positively influence the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. Due to rapid growth in the senior population, the prevalence of age-associated diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular, liver, and kidney diseases are expected to increase significantly. The diagnosis and management of such diseases are responsible for the increasing number of prescriptions for tests such as basic metabolic panel, lipid profile, and liver & renal panel.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), HITACHI (Japan), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), ELITech Group (France), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), BIOBASE Group (China), SFRI Medical Diagnostics (France), Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Medica Corporation (US), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Erba Mannheim (UK), Genrui Biotech Inc. (China), DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), Teco Diagnostics (US), Balio Diagnostics (France), Snibe Co. Ltd. (China), and AMS Alliance (Italy) are the major key players.



Geographical Analysis in Detailed?



The global clinical chemistry analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global clinical chemistry analyzers market. The North American clinical chemistry analyzers market's growth can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic & lifestyle conditions, implementation of favorable government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of technologically advanced instruments.



Industry Segmentation:



In 2020, reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical chemistry analyzers market.



Based on product, the clinical chemistry analyzers market is segmented into analyzers, reagents and other products. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share in the clinical chemistry analyzers market in 2020. The recurrent requirement of reagents in large numbers as compared to analyzers is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.



In 2020, basic metabolic panel tests segment accounted for the largest share in the market.



The clinical chemistry analyzers market is segmented into basic metabolic panels, electrolyte panels, liver panels, lipid profiles, renal profiles, thyroid function panels, and specialty chemical tests based on test type. In 2020, the basic metabolic panel tests segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of diabetes and other lifestyle & chronic diseases and the increasing trend of preventive healthcare.



