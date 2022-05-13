Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- MarketsandMarkets™ Research Report's View on Revenue Impact?



The Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market is projected to reach USD 31.3 billion by 2026 from USD 29.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period



Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?



Ethylene oxide is one of the most effective gaseous sterilizing agents for instruments susceptible to high temperatures, such as plastic instruments and instruments with electrical components. However, the CDC has stated that chronic exposure to ethylene oxide in workplaces can cause cancer. Also, ethylene oxide sterilization can irritate the skin and mucous membranes, resulting in CNS abnormalities in humans. Similarly, acute exposure to EtO gas may result in respiratory irritation, lung injury, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, and cyanosis. EtO also degrades in the atmosphere by reacting with photochemically produced hydroxyl radicals. Authorities in several countries have defined regulatory frameworks to govern EtO usage in specific sterilization applications. In December 2016, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), under the Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS) Assessment Program, declared ethylene oxide a probable human carcinogen. The European Union has already banned the use of ethylene oxide for any food fumigation due to safety and environmental concerns. The use of EtO for sterilizing ground spices is forbidden in the US.



However, with the growing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the adoption of EtO has increased to sterilize protective gear and single-use instruments before their initial use. This sterilization technology plays a vital role in enabling the sterilization of critical medical products and devices before reaching patients. According to the FDA, more than 20 billion devices sold in the US every year are sterilized with EtO, accounting for approximately 50% of the devices that require sterilization.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The prominent players in this market are STERIS plc (US), Sotera Health Company (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), MMM Group (Germany), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Metrex Research LLC (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Pal International (UK), MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Contec, Inc. (US), MEDALKAN (Greece), Systec GmbH (Germany), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), Continental Equipment Company (US), and BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).



Geographical Analysis in Detailed?



North America accounted for the largest share of the global hospital acquired infection market. Market growth in this region is characterized by the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization and disinfection products along with services as a result of the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers. The surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for hospital acquired infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are also propelling the hospital acquired infection market in the region.



Industry Segmentation:



In 2020, the protective barrier segment accounted for the largest share of the global hospital acquired infection control market



Based on the products and services used in the control of HAIs, the hospital acquired infection control market is segmented into sterilization, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing products, disinfectants, protective barriers, and other infection control products. In 2020, the protective barrier segment accounted for the largest share of the global hospital acquired infection control market. Once the pandemic situation returns to normalcy, the purchase of protective barriers will witness a downward trend. This is expected to result in a negative growth rate of the protective barriers segment.



The ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast time



Based on end user, the hospital acquired infection control market has been segmented into hospitals & intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers, nursing homes and maternity centers, and other end users (dental clinics, trauma centers, and clinical laboratories). The ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast time. The highest CAGR of this market is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs, increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, growing medical devices industry, and rising number of surgical procedures worldwide. Also, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growth in the development of outpatient services fuel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers. In addition, the number of outpatients has increased significantly as a result of increased public health awareness and initiatives by the government to provide ambulatory healthcare services.



