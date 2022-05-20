Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2022 -- The Research Report on "Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market by Product (Embolization(Coil, Flow Diverter), Stents, Balloon Occlusion Devices, Clot Retrievers, Microcatheters), Pathology (Stroke, Aneurysm, CAS, AVM) User (Hospital, ASC) - Global Forecasts to 2026", size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Neurosurgeons and medical professionals are increasingly looking at therapeutic alternatives that can effectively reduce the risk of fatality or severity of neurovascular diseases in patients. With a growing number of patients suffering from neurovascular diseases (such as epilepsy, brain stroke, and cerebral aneurysm) and rising severity of medical conditions (such as hemorrhage and local infections) in target patients, the demand for effective neurovascular treatments is continuously rising across key markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, China, and India. For instance, a cerebral aneurysm is a common neurovascular disorder across the globe. This condition has a significant risk of hemorrhage or permanent neurological damage associated with it. As of 2020, ~6.5 million brain aneurysm cases were reported in the US; moreover, ~30,000 people in the US suffer brain aneurysm rupture every year.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices segment is expected account for the largest share of the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market is segmented into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems, support devices, and neuro thrombectomy devices. The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices product segment, by type, is further segmented into embolic coils, flow diversion devices, and liquid embolic agents. The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market, by product, in 2021, owing to growing end-user preference for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures and increasing market availability of embolic coils for neurovascular treatment.



The cerebral aneurysm segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market during the forecast period.



On the basis of pathology, the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market is segmented into ischemic strokes, cerebral aneurysm, carotid artery stenosis, arteriovenous malformations & fistulas, and other diseases (including cavernous malformations and Moyamoya disease, among others). The cerebral aneurysm segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market, by pathology, in 2021, led by the growing adoption of minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures among neurosurgeons, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries, and increasing incidence of risk factors (such as high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity).



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The major players in the neurovascular devices/ interventional neurology market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), Integer Holdings Corporation, BALT (France), Perflow Medical, Phenox GmbH (Germany), Sensome (France), Evasc (Canada), Rapid Medical (Israel), Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd (Japan), Acandis GmbH (Germany), Medikit Co. Ltd (Japan), Imperative Care (US), Lepu Medical (China), and Cerus Endovascular (US), among others.



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



North America is estimated to be the largest market for neurovascular devices/interventional neurology during the forecast period. The neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market in North America is driven primarily by factors such as the growing target patient population for neurovascular diseases, rising awareness among neurosurgeons regarding the benefits offered by interventional neurology devices, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the adoption of these devices has increased due to falling product prices, thereby further supporting the market growth in this region.



