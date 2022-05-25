Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2022 -- The Research Report on "Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Finishing Products, Sealants, Splints), End-User (Dental Hospital & Clinic, Laboratory) (2022 - 2026)", is projected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2026 from USD 30.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Rising incidence of dental diseases;



Dental caries or tooth decay is a common ailment across all age groups, with the global incidence of decayed and missing teeth (DMT) increasing in recent years. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study (2017), oral diseases affect 3.5 billion people worldwide, with 2.3 billion people suffering from caries of the permanent teeth and 530 million children suffering from caries of primary teeth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, 64.9% of adults aged above 18 years of age had a dental examination or dental cleaning procedure. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, more than 36 million Americans are completely edentulous, and around 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. The number of partially edentulous patients is expected to increase to more than 200 million Americans in the next 15 years. Single crowns to replace a missing tooth was the most common restorative procedure, with approximately 2.3 million implant-supported crowns being made annually. With a significant increase in the global incidence of DMT, dental caries or tooth decay is a common condition today.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



Clear Aligner segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020



The orthodontic consumables market, by type, is segmented into fixed braces, clear aligners/removable braces, and accessories. In 2020, the clear aligners/removable braces segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic consumables market. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Product innovations and growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners/removable braces, such as easier cleaning of teeth than fixed braces, reduced risk of future gum diseases, and improved oral hygiene, are the key factors driving the adoption of clear aligners/removable braces.



Dental hospitals & Clinics was the largest application for the Dental consumables market in 2020



On the basis of end-users, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users (includes dental academic and research institutes and forensic laboratories). The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals, and rising dental tourism in emerging markets



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland),Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), and 3M Company (US)



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



The Asia Pacific market is comparatively new to dental consumables; however, this region is expected to register the highest growth in the coming years. Countries such as Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Singapore are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors of dental consumables.



