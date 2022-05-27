Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- The Research Report on "Blood Collection Devices Market by Product (Tubes (Plasma (EDTA, Heparin), Serum), Needles & Syringes, Blood Bags, Monitors), Method (Manual, Automated), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks) (2022 - 2026)", is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during forecasted period.



Rising prevalence of infectious diseases with the emergence of newer pathogens and chronic & lifestyle diseases;



The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), malaria, syphilis, and brucellosis are a major factor driving the demand for effective blood collection (due to the risk of disease transmission during blood transfusion). According to the WHO (July 2021), there were an estimated 37.7 million [30.2-45.1 million] people living with HIV at the end of 2020, over two-thirds of whom (25.4 million) are in the WHO African Region. In 2020, 680,000 [480,000-1.0 million] people died from HIV-related causes, and 1.5 million [1.0-2.0 million] people acquired HIV. In addition, according to the WHO (July 2021), globally, there were an estimated 7 million new syphilis infections in 2020.



The burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide. Almost half of the total chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD). In the US alone, as per the American Heart Association, the prevalence of CVD is projected to increase from 36.9% in 2010 to 38.7% by 2020 and 40.5% by 2030. Obesity and diabetes are also showing worrying trends, not only because they already affect a large proportion of the population but also because they have started to appear earlier in life. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases is also growing across the globe, and particularly in emerging countries.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



"Hospitals, ASCs, & Nursing homes accounted for the largest market share in 2020"



In 2019, the hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes segment accounted for the largest share of the blood collection devices market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities.



Clinical laboratories dominated the blood collection devices market in 2020;



On the basis of end user, the blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes, blood banks, diagnostic & pathology laboratories, and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes segment accounted for the largest share of the blood collection devices market.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



Some of the key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo BCT (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols S.A.(Spain), Haematonics (US), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Retractable Technologies (US)



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



North America (comprising the US and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2020, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America.



