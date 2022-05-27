Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- The Research Report on "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Product (Test Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Traditional (RIDT, Viral Culture, Serological), Molecular (PCR, INAAT- NASBAT, TMABAS)), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics) (2022 - 2026)", is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7%.



Advancements in genomic and proteomic technologies;



The Human Genome Project and advances in molecular and biomedical technologies have generated a vast amount of data, which have resulted in the development of a multitude of assays and technologies useful for the diagnosis and management of influenza infections. These new technologies, based on genomic techniques (such as PCR-based) and proteomics (such as microarray-based detection), help discover new influenza viruses. They also enable better surveillance and rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases which serves as an opportunity for the market.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



In 2020, test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market, by product



The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other products based on product. The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market in 2020, mainly due to the increase increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand of rapid disease diagnosis.



In 2020, molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market, by test type



The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostics tests and traditional diagnostic tests based on test type. In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the largest share. Factors such as growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and increasing prevalence of influenza drive this market.



In 2020, diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in the influenza diagnostics market, by end users



The influenza diagnostics market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other end users based on end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market. Increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis is driving the growth of this segment.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostics market. The North American influenza diagnostics market's growth can be attributed to the growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and increasing prevalence of influenza.



