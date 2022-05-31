Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- The Research Report on "Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product (System, 2D, 3D Media Bag, Filtration Assemblies), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccine), Cell type (Mammalian, Bacteria), Application (R&D, Process Development), End User (Biopharma, CROs & CMOs) (2022 - 2026)", is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing biopharmaceutical R&D;



The demand for biopharmaceuticals is increasing globally due to the growing geriatric population, as this population group is more susceptible to a wide range of diseases. In anticipation of this demand, global companies are focusing on biopharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing for product development and increased production. The biopharmaceutical industry invests an average of six times more in R&D as a percentage of sales compared to other manufacturing industries. In 2018, the biopharmaceutical company invested USD 102 Billion (estimated) in research and development (Source: PhRMA).



Single-use technologies are an integral part of biopharmaceutical manufacturing workflows. They make up a large percentage of small- and mid-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly in clinical testing and research and development. Due to the advantages of single-use systems over conventional biomanufacturing techniques, their adoption has increased in biopharmaceutical R&D. Thus, the rising R&D expenditure is considered a positive indicator of the growth of the market.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49113750



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



By product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market in 2020.



Based on product, the single-use bioreactor market is categorized into single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use filtration assemblies, and other products such as single-use vessels, tubing, connectors, control systems, and probes/sensors, among others. The single-use bioreactor systems segment dominated the market in 2020. SUB systems offer benefits such as lower capital investment, lower operating expenses, and lower environmental footprint, thus driving the growing adoption of these systems in biopharma applications.



By type, the stirred-tank SUBs segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market in 2020.



Based on type, the single-use bioreactor market is categorized into wave-induced SUBs, stirred-tank SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other bioreactors such as hybrid bioreactors and SUBs with vertically perforated discs. The stirred-tank SUBs segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the high preference for stirred-tank SUBs in the cultivation of aerobic microbial cultures. Stirred-tank SUBs promote greater oxygen transfer and reduced engineering challenges such as heat removal, mass transfer, and higher agitation rates.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49113750



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) are the prominent players operating in the single-use bioreactors market.



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the presence of established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the market in North America.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=49113750