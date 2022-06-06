Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- The Research Report on "Single-use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharma, CMOs, CROs) (2022 - 2026)", is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.



Rapid implementation and low risk of cross-contamination;



A single-use solution has numerous advantages over traditional bioprocessing technologies, due to which the adoption of single-use assemblies is growing continuously. These include the faster implementation of single-use assembly components in the bioprocess cycle and a lower risk of cross-contamination. Single-use assemblies are ergonomically designed to hold integrated single-use flow paths for faster set-up and reduced space requirements. The product design is aimed to reduce the amount of time and cost related to preparation, set-up, testing, validation, and documentation. In addition, with the elimination of the Clean-In-Place (CIP) and Sterilization-In-Place (SIP) steps, the project lead time for the implementation of single-use production plants is reduced by at least eight months as compared to stainless-steel reactors and reusable assemblies. Owing to such advantages, single-use solutions enable faster batch turnaround and product change-over.



Product cross-contamination is a major concern in the biomanufacturing industry. The potential for cross-contamination occurs when the same process equipment is used repeatedly in the process cycle. Unwanted protein contamination, for example, may reduce production yields by requiring additional purification steps, or in the worst possible case, proteins that co-purify may result in potentially fatal treatments. Since the product flow path is discarded and replaced after each batch, the risk of product cross-contamination between batches is virtually eliminated with the use of single-use assembly components.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



The bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market in 2020.



On the basis of product, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. The bag assemblies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Single-use bag assemblies have broad applications in bioprocesses, including buffers and media preparation, cell culture, harvest & intermediate collection, sampling, freezing & thawing, and storage & transport. They enable critical liquid handling in biomanufacturing and eliminate the time and cost of additional cleaning-in-place and sterilization-in-place (CIP/SIP) system set-up, maintenance, and validation.



The standard solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market in 2020.



Based on solution, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into standard solutions and customized solutions. The standard solutions segment accounted for a larger share of the single-use assemblies market in 2020. The adoption of standard solutions is high in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries due to the advantages these solutions offer, such as manufacturing process efficiency with reduced capital costs, improved flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components for building assemblies, reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning.



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



Prominent players operating in the single-use assemblies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US),Merck KGaA (Germany),Avantor, Inc. (US), and Saint-Gobain (France).



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its well-established biopharmaceutical industry, wide availability of single-use assemblies offered by market leaders in the region, and increased production of biologics and biosimilars in the region.



