Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2022 -- The Research Report on "Sterilization Container Systems Market by Product (Sterilization Containers, Accessories), Type (Perforated, Non-Perforated), Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Other Materials), Technology (Filter, Valve) (2022 - 2026)", is projected to reach USD 375 million by 2026 from USD 324 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.



Rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs);



Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are major complications in healthcare management and cause morbidity and mortality. Surgical site infections (SSIs) are commonly occurring HAIs, attributed to the surgical placement of prosthesis or implants or caused by exposure to instruments and materials brought during an operation, surgical tools, surgical personnel, the operating environment, and endogenous flora. The most common bacteria associated with HAIs include C. difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Klebsiella, E. coli, Enterococcus, and Pseudomonas. The growing prevalence of HAIs is the primary growth driver for the sterilization container systems market.



Industry Segmentation In Detailed:



Sterilization containers segment dominated the Sterilization container systems market in 2020.



Based on product, the sterilization container systems market is segmented into sterilization containers and accessories. Sterilization containers accounted for the largest share of the sterilization container systems market in 2020. The large market share is attributed to their advantages-ease of use, protection against microorganisms, and financial benefits-and the growing number of surgical procedures and rising incidence of hospital-associated infections (HAIs).



The perforated sterilization container systems segment to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, sterilization container systems can be perforated and non-perforated. Perforated sterilization containers accounted for the largest share of the sterilization container systems market in 2020 and are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by perforated containers, such as rapid sterilization (around half as much time as a non-perforated container).



Leading Key Players and Analysis:



The prominent players operating in this market include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Medline Industries (US), Case Medical (US), Summit Medical LLC. (US), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), AYGÜN (Turkey), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), GPC Medical Ltd. (India) EMED (Poland), Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH (Germany), World Precision Instruments (US), GEUDER AG (Germany), Keir Surgical (Canada), ELCON Medical Instruments GmbH (Germany), Thempson (Germany), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Strategic Business Holdings, Inc. (US), Ace Osteomedica (India), Medin Technologies (US), NorvaMed Medical (Turkey).



Geographical Analysis in Detailed:



The sterilization container systems is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the growing patient population (as a result of growth in the geriatric population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which leads to a large number of surgical procedures), high prevalence of HAIs, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, ), the implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, and the presence of key players in this region.



