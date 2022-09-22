Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- The global particle counters market is estimated to reach USD 825 million by 2027 from USD 511 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2027.



Growth opportunities in emerging countries;



Emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China are expected to present significant opportunities for the growth of the particle counters market.



- China: China, for example, accounts for about 20% of the global pharmaceutical R&D spending and is second to the US as the world's largest investor in R&D. The country is projected to overtake the US in R&D spending by 2023 (Source: Council on Foreign Relations).



- South Korea: According to the International Trade Administration, South Korea is the second-largest producer of semiconductors in the world after the US. Moreover, in this field, Korean companies-Samsung and SK Hynix-are the second and third-largest companies, respectively, globally. The data published by the Center for Security and Emerging Technology in 2022 estimated that ~93% of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips are produced in South Korea, China, and Taiwan.



- India: The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the world's third-largest and twelfth-largest exporter of medical goods (Source: National Investment Promotion Agency). The Prime Minister's "Make in India" campaign has boosted the country's manufacturing sector. The campaign has attracted leading organizations, such as GE, Siemens, HTC, Toshiba, and Boeing, to set up manufacturing plants in India.



By the end-user, the life sciences & medical devices industry segment is expected to make the most significant contribution to the particle counters market during the forecast period.



In 2021, the industry accounted for the largest share of the global particle counters market. Increasing funding, investments, R&D and manufacturing activity in this sector, coupled with the need for contamination control in working areas in the pharmaceutical as well as medical devices industry, is thus expected to support the growth of this end-user segment.



By product type, liquid particle counters segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



In 2021, liquid particle counters segment is anticipated grow at a significant growth rate. These counters are used for monitoring a variety of liquids, such as water, pharmaceuticals, oils, and hydraulic fluids. Growing adoption of these particle counter in pharmaceutical industry for continuous monitoring of water used to produce pharmaceutical products and the contamination monitoring of pharmaceutical injectables is expected to fuel the segment growth.



North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.



North America held major share of the market in 2021 and the trend is expectedto continue over the forecast period. Growth of the market is attributed to the strong pharmaceutical industry in the US, increasing use of particle counters for monitoring air pollution, government initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of pollution prevention and control. US is the largest pharmaceutical market; whilce Canada is the 10th largest pharmaceutical market in the world. Moreover, increasing government expenditure on air pollution monitoring & control and the growing focus on air pollution monitoring are expected to fuel the demand for airborne particle counters among various industries. This will further drive the growth of the market in North America.



Key Market Players:



As of 2021, prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems, Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Inc. (US), TSI Incorporated (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus, Inc. (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac, Inc. (US), HAL Technology (US), Kanomax USA, Inc. (US), Veltek Associates, Inc. (US), PCE Instruments UK Ltd. (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).



Particle Measuring Systems: In 2021, Particle Measuring Systems accounted for majority share of the particle counters market. The company offers a wide portfolio of particle counters for various industries, including pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aerospace, and food & beverage. The company primarily focuses on product launches to sustain its leadership. It also pursues other strategies, such as acquisitions, to strengthen its product portfolio, customer base, and geographic presence.



