Increasing preference for precision medicine;



Precision medicine is an evolving approach for disease treatment and prevention that considers individual variability in genes, environments, and lifestyles. Precision medicine involves selecting drugs wholly tailored to a patient based on disease condition and history. Although this practice is expanding into all disease areas, oncology has seen the most progress.



Currently, cancer patients are being provided treatment through combination drugs, based on studies conducted on the patient's parameters such as systems biology, analysis of the tumor, and gene expression data in the absence and presence of pharmacological perturbation. This approach, which is currently being tested in various settings, aims to revolutionize pharmacotherapy in oncology and other disease areas. TDM can be of immense value to advance this novel way of treating patients.



Studies also reveal that drug therapies for major diseases benefit only 30-50% of patients, while nearly 7% of hospitalized patients experience adverse drug reactions. The personalization of drug therapy explores the patients' response to drugs to maximize effects while minimizing the risk of adverse reactions due to toxicity or sub-therapeutic dosing. TDM has been proposed to adjust the drug dosage individually based on the pharmacokinetic profile obtained. At present, over 20 drugs are routinely monitored. The promising benefits offered by precision medicine are expected to propel the demand for TDM in this application.



Increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases;



Anti-TNF-alpha biologics are an effective treatment for autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). With the increasing healthcare costs and patent expiries, the number of R&D activities focusing on the development of biosimilars has increased over the last few years. The launch of biosimilars in the market is increasing the need for a better understanding of potential differences in biosimilar immunogenicity and their safety and efficacy profiles compared to their precursors. For instance, TNF-alpha blockers, such as infliximab and adalimumab, can both trigger immunogenicity responses; researchers have hypothesized that their biosimilars drugs (CT-P13) may also promote immunogenicity. Therefore, it is vital to develop methods for the TDM of biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases to ensure effective patient care.



Consumables in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers. The Consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the requirement of repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.



Recent Developments:



- In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) partnered with Mindray on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers for use with Drugs of Abuse Immunoassays.



- In 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland) announced that, New diagnostics will be built featuring of labs, biotech production and office workspace in of South Africa To strengthen its offerings in its diagnostics segment.



North America dominates the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market



The therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market. The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure.



The major players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market are Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Theradiag SA (France), Grifols S.A. (Spain), Exagen Inc. (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), ApDia Group (Belgium), UTAK (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (US).



