The global surgical sutures market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026.



Increasing number of surgical procedures;



According to the WHO 2016 Report, the estimated mean global surgical rate was 4,469 operations per 100,000 people per year, with road accidents and associated trauma being the major cause of surgical treatment. According to the EC Factsheet 2017, globally, there are around 174 fatalities per million population every year. Furthermore, WHO data estimates that around 1.3 million people die each year on the roads. For every road accident-related death, there are 20 other persons who sustain non-fatal injuries that often require surgical intervention.



The aging population is at a higher risk of chronic diseases and conditions and requires frequent surgeries. Adults aged 65 and above account for a large fraction of surgeries performed in the US. The rapid growth in the aging population and the growing incidence of various chronic diseases are expected to significantly drive the number of surgeries performed globally. Furthermore, by 2030, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are projected to account for more than one-half of the disease burden in low-income countries and more than three-fourths in middle-income countries. In the geriatric population, NCDs account for more than 87% of the burden in low, middle, and high-income countries. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population, will considerably boost the number of surgical treatment procedures conducted and thus drive the demand and use of surgical sutures.



The Suture Threads segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Based on product, the surgical sutures market has been segmented into suture threads and automated suturing devices. In 2020, the suture threads segment accounted for the largest market share of 82.6%. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the greater preference for suture threads for wound closure and their lower cost as compared to automated suturing devices.



The Multifilament sutures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Based on type, the surgical suture threads market is segmented into monofilament and multifilament sutures. In 2020, the multifilament sutures segment accounted for the largest share of 67.5% of the surgical suture threads market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of complex surgeries, rising geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies for hospital treatments.



The cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Based on application, the surgical sutures market is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery, general surgery, cosmetic and plastic surgery, and other applications. The cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest share of 30.4% of the surgical sutures market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a large number of cardiovascular surgeries performed across the globe as a result of the high incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD).



Asia Pacific recorded highest CAGR for surgical sutures market in 2020.



The surgical sutures market is segmented into five major regions-north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 47.4% of the global surgical sutures market. The large share of this region is attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, favorable healthcare reforms, and the growing number of surgical procedures performed.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, owing to the region's growing medical tourism industry, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and favorable reimbursement scenario. Moreover, key surgical suture manufacturers are also focusing on gaining a competitive edge in these high-growth markets, which is aiding the market growth in the Asia Pacific.



Some of the prominent players in the surgical sutures market are Ethicon, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Peters Surgical (France), DemeTECH Corporation (US), Internacional Farmacéutica (Mexico), Sutures India (India), EndoEvolution, LLC (US), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US), Surgical Specialties Corporation (US), and Mellon Medical B.V. (Netherlands).



