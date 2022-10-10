Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The stem cell manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 18.0 billion by 2026 from USD 11.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



Growing venture capital investments in stem cell research;



Stem cells play an important role in effective disease management as well as specialized research initiatives, such as personalized medicine and genomic testing. Owing to the growing awareness about the therapeutic potency of stem cells and the limited availability of therapeutic treatments for orphan diseases, various public and private stakeholders across the globe are increasingly investing in the development of stem cell-based technologies.



Supportive regulatory framework across developing countries;



Emerging countries (such as South Korea, India, and China) are supporting their respective domestic stem cell industries through various regulatory reforms aimed at aiding the commercialization and research related to stem cell therapy. Supportive regulatory frameworks across developing countries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to local as well as international players in the stem cell manufacturing market in the next decade.



By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market in 2020.



Based on product, the stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and stem cell lines. Consumables dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent purchase of consumables, rising stem cell research, and increasing demand for stem cell therapies.



By application, the research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market in 2020.



Based on application, the stem cell manufacturing market is categorized into research applications, clinical application, and cell & tissue banking applications. The research application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising focus on stem cell cytology & pathophysiology research, and growing public-private funding to support stem cell product development and commercialization.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market in 2020.



Based on end-users, the stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic institutes, research laboratories & contract research organizations, hospitals & surgical centers, cell banks & tissue banks, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing emphasis on strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations) by pharma and biotech companies to expand their capabilities in stem cell research.



North America accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market in 2020.



In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the extensive ongoing stem cell research activities, and the availability of public-private funding and grants to support the clinical evaluation of stem cells for various applications.



Key Market Players;



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Milliopore (Germany), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US) and Sartorius AG (Germany) are the prominent players operating in the stem cell manufacturing market.



