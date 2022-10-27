Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Gene Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2027 from USD 7.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. The lucrative growth is attributed to factors such as the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, increasing product approvals, and the availability of funding for gene therapy research. On the other hand, the high cost of treatment and the availability of alternative treatment methods are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122857962



Browse in-depth TOC on "Gene Therapy Market"

165 – Tables

33 – Figures

159 – Pages



Key Market Players



The gene therapy market is consolidated, with three major players holding the dominant share of the market. In 2021, Biogen (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US) were the leading players in the gene therapy market. Other major players in this market include Sarepta Therapeutics (US), Amgen, Inc. (US), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (US), AGC Biologics (Italy), Orchard Therapeutics plc. (UK), Sibiono (China), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Human Stem Cells Institute (Russia), AnGes, Inc. (Japan), Dynavax Technologies (US), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ireland), and Akcea Therapeutics (US). The intensity of competitive rivalry in the gene therapy market is high.



The non-viral vectors segment accounted for the largest share in the gene therapy market, by vector, during the forecast period.

Based on vectors, the gene therapy market is segmented into non-viral vectors and viral vectors. Non-viral vectors accounted for the larger market share in 2021. Less immunogenicity than viral vectors coupled with easier mass production of non-viral vectors are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



The Neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the indication segment in the gene therapy market in 2021.

Based on indication, the gene therapy market is segmented into neurological diseases, cancer, duchenne muscular dystrophy, hepatological diseases, and other indications. The neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market in 2021. The largest share is attributed to growing burden of neurological diseases coupled with rising adoption of gene therapy for the treatment of neurological disorders.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122857962



The in vivo segment accounted for the larger share of the delivery method segment in the gene therapy market in 2021.

On the basis of delivery method, the gene therapy market is segmented into in vivo and ex vivo. In vivo segment accounted for the larger share in the gene therapy market as majority of the approved gene therapy products fall under in vivo delivery method.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=122857962