Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Serum, Reagent, Vessels), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Incubator)), Application (Vaccines, mAbs, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026" The global cell culture market is projected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2026 from USD 22.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.6 % between 2021 and 2026. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, the launch of advanced cell culture products, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.



Key players in the Cell Culture Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany).



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) offers cell culture products such as consumables, instruments, and equipment through three segments—Life Sciences Solutions, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products & Services. The company has a strong geographic footprint and operates in more than 150 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. From 2019 to 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched 8 cell culture products, including cell culture media, cultureware, and equipment. With its strong product portfolio, continuous research and development activities, and broad geographic reach, Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to witness significant growth in the global cell culture market.

Danaher Corporation (US) conducts its business through three segments, namely, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences business segment of Danaher offers products under the brands of Cytiva, Pall Corporation, Beckman Coulter, and Leica Microsystems. The company has a strong geographic presence through subsidiaries across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. The company has launched 4 products in the cell culture market since 2020. Danaher also has a significant focus on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to strengthen its competitive position in the cell culture market.



Merck KGaA (Germany) provides cell culture separation and purification tools through its Research Solutions subsegment, single-use manufacturing and filtration products through its Process Solutions subsegment, and lab water and microbiology solutions through its Applied Solutions subsegment. The company primarily focuses on expansions to strengthen its position in this market. For instance, in March 2021, Merck KGaA established a single-use assembly production unit worth USD 45.8 million at its Life Science Center for Single-use Products Critical to Manufacturing Vaccines and Lifesaving Therapies. In December 2020, Merck KGaA invested USD 45.7 million to increase its production capacity for lifesaving therapies, including COVID-19 vaccines, products, and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the cell culture market in 2020.

Based on the region, the global cell culture market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives for research on stem cell therapy, growing geriatric population, the rising prominence of regenerative medicine research, increasing number of researchers in Japan, growth of preclinical/clinical research in China, favorable changes in foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations in the pharmaceutical industry in India, and growth of the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical sectors in South Korea are the major factors contributing to the growth of the cell culture market in the Asia Pacific.



