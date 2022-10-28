Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- Medical Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Treatment, Disposal, Incineration, Recycling), Type of Waste (Non-hazardous, Infectious, Pharmaceutical), Treatment Site (Offsite, Onsite), Waste Generator (Hospital, Labs) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2027 from USD 9.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1256



Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Waste Management Market"

176 – Tables

39 – Figures

198 – Pages



Key Market Players

The major players operating in this market are Stericycle (US), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Sharps Compliance, Inc. (US), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), REMONDIS SE & CO. KG. (Germany), BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC (US), Daniel Sharpsmart, Inc. (Australia), Republic Services, Inc. (US), EcoMed Services (US), GRP & Associates, Inc. (US), BWS, Inc. (US), MedPro Disposal (US), GIC Medical Disposal (Canada), Gamma Waste Services (US), Triumvirate Environmental, Inc. (US), EPCO (Saudi Arabia), All Medical Waste Australia PTY. LTD. (Australia), Casella Waste Systems (US), Pro-Disposal (Georgia), SSO Medical Waste Management (US), SafeGuard Waste Solutions (US), MedWaste Industries, Inc. (US), Dulsco (Dubai).



The collection, transport and storage services segment accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market, by services segment, in 2021

Based on services, the medical waste management market is segmented into collection, transport and storage services, treatment & disposal services and recycling services. The collection, transport and storage services segment accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market, mainly due to deteriorating health conditions like diabetes that increases the hospital stay.

Non-hazardous waste segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The medical waste management market is segmented into non-hazardous waste and hazardous waste based on type of waste. In 2021, the non-hazardous waste segment accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increase in waste generation by healthcare facilities.

The offsite treatment accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market, by treatment site segment, in 2021

Based on treatment site, the medical waste management market has been segmented into offsite treatment and onsite treatment. In 2021, the offsite treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market, mainly due to the increase in cases of health conditions and increased accidental and burn injuries.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1256



The hospital & diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market, by waste generator segment, in 2021

Based on waste generator, the medical waste management market has been segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories and other waste generators. In 2021, the hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the medical waste management market, mainly due to the Increasing number of awareness programs for medical waste management in developed countries.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1256