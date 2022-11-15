Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- Dairy Herd Management Market by Product (Automated Systems (Milking, Feeding/Nutrition Management), Software (Cloud based, AI, Data Analytics)), Application (Breeding, Calf Management, Feeding,), Farm Size (Large, Medium, Small) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global dairy herd management market is projected to USD 5.4 billion by 2026 from USD 3.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period



The global dairy herd management market is consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), BouMatic (US), and Afimilk Ltd. (Israel).

Delaval Inc. (Sweden) is the leading player in the dairy herd management market in 2020. The company has a strong global presence across North America, Latin America, East Asia, Oceania, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, serving its products in more than 100 countries. The company focuses on product launches to maintain its position in the dairy herd management market.



Merck & Co., Inc. (US) accounted for the high share of the dairy herd management market in 2020. The firms leading position can be attributed to its strong brand recognition and extensive product portfolio in this market. The strong product portfolio of the company is important for its future growth.



Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) held the third position in the dairy herd management market in 2020. The company's product portfolio and strong geographic presence with a well-established distribution channel have helped it gain a competitive edge in the market. The company also has a well-established sales footprint in key countries. The company has its key operations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and APAC.



Europe was the largest regional market for the dairy herd management market in 2020



The dairy herd management market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of World. Europe dominated the global dairy herd management market, followed by North America. The large share of the European market can be attributed to a well-established dairy herd management industry, significant funding for research in dairy herd management, increasing herd size of dairy farms, rapid technological adoption in dairy farms, and the high cost of labor.



