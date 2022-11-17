Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- The Global "Dental Laboratories Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period. The market is projected to reach USD 46.5 billion by 2027 from USD 35.0 billion in 2022. The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, development of technologically advanced solutions, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies.



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the dental laboratories market are Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Planmeca Oy (Finland), BEGO GmbH & Co, KG (Germany), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. (Japan), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Schütz Dental GmbH (Germany), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), A-dec Inc. (US). Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems (US), Formlabs (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), SHINING 3D (US), and Zirkonzahn (US).



Metal-Ceramics to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period



The dental laboratories market for materials is segmented into metal-ceramics, traditional-all ceramics, CAD/CAM materials, plastics, and metals. In 2021, the metal-ceramics segment accounted for 47.4% of the materials market. The high share of this market segment can be attributed primarily to their strength, durability, resistance to fracture, and high biocompatibility compared to ceramics and other indirect restorative materials.



Milling Equipment to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period



The milling equipment segment accounted for 45.5% of the dental laboratories market in 2021. The demand for milling equipment has increased due to overarching factors—the growth in the geriatric population, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, the rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM milling equipment.



Crowns to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period



Based on prosthetic type, the global dental laboratories market has been segmented into bridges, crowns, veneers, dentures, and clear aligners. Crowns accounted for the largest share of 46.0% of the dental lab market, by prosthetic type, in 2021. The increasing edentulous population is driving the growth of the dental prosthetics market across the globe. In addition, the introduction of technologies such as CAD/CAM dentistry has significantly improved dentistry procedures.



The APAC Dental Laboratories market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The dental lab market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for 32.5% of the market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of dental caries and various periodontal diseases is driving the demand for dental procedures and products, such as prosthetics and implants, in Europe. The emerging markets across the Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow at higher CAGRs during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific dental laboratories market is driven by several factors such as rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism, increase in the number of dental laboratories, digitalization of laboratories, increasing adoption of CAD/CAM dentistry, increasing disposable income, and increased outsourcing of various manufacturing services in the region.



