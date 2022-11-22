Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- The Global "eHealth Market by Solutions (EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services) End User - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the eHealth Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025 from USD 69.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.



Players in the global eHealth industry include Cerner (US), McKesson (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), and Allscripts (US). Other leading players in this market include athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), Optum (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).. These players are focusing on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, including service launches, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.



GE Healthcare (US) held significant poistion in the global eHealth market in 2019. GE Healthcare is a leading provider of eHealth solutions. It has a strong and robust product and service portfolio of EHR and EMR solutions and services; PACS and VNA solutions; and health information exchange solutions. The company concentrates on R&D activities. It focuses on developing new and improved products and services. GE Healthcare has launched 25 new products, services, and digital solutions in the market. Such initiatives undertaken by the company provide it a competitive edge over other players operating in the eHealth market and help it maintain its foothold in the market.



Cerner (US) also accounted for considerable market share in eHealth market in 2019. Cerner has a robust eHealth solutions portfolio tailored for medium- and large-sized healthcare enterprises to help them with advanced software and services, designed specifically to cater to their requirements. The key strength of the company is its wide geographic presence and extensive distribution network across leading markets. Cerner has a strong global presence. Approximately 88.0% of its revenue is generated from North America. However, the company is focusing on expanding its operations in non-US markets, along with entering new markets through business expansions and the adoption of inorganic growth strategies.



North America holds the largest share in the market in 2020, followed by Europe



North America dominates the overall market based on region. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population. Elderly population has comparatively weaker immunity and, therefore, is more susceptible to infections and other diseases. Furthermore, the regulatory scenario is quite stringent in the region that ensures the availability of defect-free eHealth solutions in the market that proves beneficial for market growth.



